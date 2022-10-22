German Chancellor Scholz explained why tanks are not being handed over to Ukraine: Voters consider balanced course to be right one

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that, in addition to the fact that Berlin does not want to act independently in the matter of transferring Western tanks to Ukraine, he also takes into account the opinion of those who are against sanctions and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview withWelt, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth"

Scholz recalled that with the help of a circular exchange, Germany ensured the delivery of more than 100 tanks to Ukraine, which can be used there immediately: from the Czech Republic, from Slovakia, from Slovenia, from Greece.

"Logistics, spare parts, ammunition for these tanks of Russian or post-Soviet production are in Ukraine. We are trying to supply from other countries. But the fact remains: the question of which weapons we supply is based on a very clear principle - not to act alone," he said.

In addition, as the chancellor noted, it is important for him to preserve the unity of German society.

Watch more: Relatives of prisoners of war held action in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"My impression from communication with citizens: from 20 to 30 percent do not agree with either the policy of sanctions or the supply of arms. Among them are voters of almost all political directions, from CDU/CSU, VDP, Greens, as well as SPD," he said.

"I argue with those who doubt and explain the reasons for our decisions, so that both will be convinced of this. There are very many people who believe that the balanced course of the government is the right one. So the opinion is very wide. We must not let it go out of the field sight, if we want to hold together as a society," Scholz explained.