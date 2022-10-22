Johnson has secured support of 100 Conservative MPs needed to run for UK Prime Minister - Sky News

Boris Johnson intends to run again for the post of Prime Minister. He interrupted his vacation in the Caribbean and flew to Great Britain.

Boris Johnson is said to have returned to Britain from a Caribbean holiday as he considers taking over as prime minister just weeks after being forced to resign. Some of Johnson's colleagues warn that his return could cause more political chaos.

If Johnson manages to secure the necessary support from fellow party members, he is likely to face off against Rishi Sunak, who resigned as finance minister in July, saying his former boss was unable to make tough decisions.

The contest for the fourth prime minister of Great Britain in four years hastened to a week. Under the rules, only three candidates will be able to pass the first ballot of lawmakers on Monday afternoon, and the final two candidates will be put to a vote by party members to determine the result next Friday.

For some conservatives in Britain's parliament, Johnson is a vote-winner, capable of attracting national attention both with his celebrity and his "energetic optimism."

For others, Johnson is a toxic figure, and the question is whether he can convince the dozens of lawmakers who deserted him that he is now the man who can unite the party.

Candidates need to win the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs. A source told Sky News that Boris Johnson had already received more than 100 votes in support. At the same time, Sunak is still ahead of the former prime minister.

It will be recalled that on October 20 it became known that Liz Truss is resigning from the position of Prime Minister of Great Britain. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he is ready to fight for the seat, and is urgently returning from a holiday in the Caribbean for this purpose.