According to German Justice Minister Marko Buschmann, Angela Merkel’s policy after the annexation of Crimea largely led to the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Welt, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

The minister stated structural parallels in the security situation in Europe today and in 1938.

"We are dealing with dictators who make territorial claims. And who count on the fact that Western democracies will leave them under pressure. At that time, it was believed that we were talking about Czechoslovakia. Likewise, many believed that we were talking about Crimea. Or later, about Ukraine . But this is not so. Our entire system of values ​​is under attack here," said Bushman.

According to him, nothing can be achieved with the policy of appeasement.

"The dictator perceives this only as an invitation. As far as we know today, the fact that we Germans pushed through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after the annexation of Crimea was our contribution to the resolution of the war in Ukraine," Bushman said.

He also mentioned the massive Russian destabilization operations in the Baltic states.

"In the event of an attack on our NATO partners there, we would actually become a party to an armed conflict due to NATO's obligations to provide assistance," he said.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week that she does not consider her decision to increase natural gas purchases from Russia to be a mistake, arguing that it was more profitable than liquefied natural gas at the time.