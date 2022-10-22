Troops of Russian Federation attacked infrastructure of 9 regions today - General Staff of Armed Forces

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Ozarianivka, and Odradivka of the Donetsk region.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 on 10/22/2022 regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

"The two hundred and forty-first day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. The enemy again resorted to massive shelling of critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

During the current day, the occupiers launched 40 missile strikes and launched 16 Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack UAVs. Our defenders managed to shoot down 20 cruise missiles and 11 UAVs.

Energy and critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions were hit by enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of settlements of Bachivsk, Starykove, Hudove, Atynske, Basivka and Yunakivka of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Mala Vovcha, Krasne Pershe, Berestove and Kamianka settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the Avdiivka, Veselye Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske districts.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk region, Dorozhnianka, Stepnohirsk and Orihiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Dobra Nadiia in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He also launched a missile attack on the city of Nikopol.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure. Areas of more than 20 settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire.

According to detailed information, as a result of the strikes of the Defense Forces during the last few days, it was confirmed that the enemy's manpower and equipment were damaged in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 200 servicemen were killed, more than 150 were wounded. An ammunition warehouse and 10 units of weapons and military equipment were also destroyed.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out ten strikes during the current day. The defeat of nine areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system, was confirmed. Air defense units shot down one enemy helicopter.

During the current day, military personnel of the missile forces and artillery hit the control post, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and one ammunition depot of the enemy.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the summary.