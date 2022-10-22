As result of Russian rocket attacks on Lutsk, 12 buildings were damaged, - Mayor Polishchuk. PHOTOS

In Lutsk, 12 houses were damaged during the morning rocket attack by the Russians.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of the city Ihor Polishchuk announced this on Telegram.

He noted: "We are working on the restoration of private houses of residents of our city damaged by rocket fragments and the shock wave. A total of 12 houses were damaged, 7 houses have damaged roofs. We are repairing the roofs, windows have been ordered."

