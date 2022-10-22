A possible nuclear strike on Bankova should be followed by a strike on decision-making center in Russia, - Zelenskyi

If Russia launches a nuclear strike on Presidential Office of Ukraine, world should respond with a strike on decision-making center in Russia

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with Canadian TV channels CTV and CBC, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to official website of Ukrainian President.

"We constantly hear calls that Russia should strike at the decision-making centers (in Ukraine). How should the world respond? It does not matter whether Ukraine is a NATO or non-NATO country. This (threat of nuclear strike - ed.) is happening today on the European continent. No one is allowed to just blackmail like a terrorist. If there is a message that there will be a strike on the decision-making center, then the world's response should be as follows: look, if you strike Bankova, there will be a strike where you are. A blow to the one who gives the task to kill people," Zelenskyi said.

"If you do this, you should know that in a second, despite the consequences of your blow, there will be a blow to decision-making in your country. This is not blackmail. It is a matter of being threatened, but the one who threatens must know about it. It is like a person who kills another person on the street. Or robbing. Before robbing or killing, he knows that he will go to jail because he is guilty," the President added.

Zelenskyi stressed that we can talk about humanism for a long time, but Ukraine lives "in such a situation and with such a neighbor who understands nothing but force".

At the same time, according to him, the Russian society should know that their president kills Ukrainian citizens.

"If you do not put pressure on your president, the world will isolate itself from you. The world will not talk to you because you speak the language of threats. You will not be able to travel abroad, earn money, do business with Europe, Canada, the United States. You support the terrorist government," he said.

