Russian occupants fired at Sumy region’s border with cannon artillery, no casualties - Command "North"

On Saturday, October 22, Russian troops shelled Sumy region’s border with artillery.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Operational Command "North" in Telegram.

"On Saturday evening, the occupiers' army shelled the border of Sumy region with artillery. From 19:33 to 19:42, 11 hits, probably from cannon artillery, were recorded near the settlement of Vovkivka," the statement reads.

It is noted that there were no losses among the personnel and equipment. There was no information about casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure, the "North" Command added.

