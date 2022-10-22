ENG
News War
If Russians deprive Ukrainians of light, we will find "cowards" by their smell, - Zelenskyi

President has once again emphasized that Russian leadership and soldiers are terrorists.

Russian Federation with its terrorist shelling seeks to deprive Ukrainians of access to electricity. Invaders are cowards, and if they do this, Ukrainian Armed Forces will find enemies by their smell. This statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview for Canadian TV channels CTV and CBC, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

"The main mission of Russia today is to attack our energy system, their task is to leave people without electricity. They are terrorists. I don't think it's time to joke now, but I would like to say that they think that if they turn off the light, we will not find them. We will find them, you know why, because they are cowards, they cannot do anything on the battlefield, they hit civilians. Therefore, we will find them by their smell," Zelenskyi said.

