World must act more actively to free Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Zelenskyi

International community should act more actively to get rid of Russian nuclear blackmail, in particular, by liberating ZNPP from Russian invaders.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during the interview for Canadian TV channels CTV and CBC.

"We are dealing with terrorists. We should not constantly respond to their conditions. We must show that the world is stronger than any terrorist, and you, terrorists, will fulfill our conditions for us to sit down at the negotiating table," the Head of State said.

He emphasized that Russia had resorted to nuclear blackmail when it had seized Zaporizhzhia NPP and created an uncertain security situation in order to impose its conditions.

The President reminded that there were 500 armed Russian militants with explosives at the station.

At the same time, the Head of State thanked the IAEA for condemning Russia's policy towards ZNPP and called on the world to take more decisive actions for the liberation of the station.

"Demilitarization of the station is not just words, but the withdrawal of all militants from the station - such serious conditions must be set by the IAEA, Europe and the world. Otherwise, the IAEA should break off relations with Russia," Zelenskyi stressed.

In this regard, he stressed that after Russia has taken the path of a terrorist country, the international community should decide with whom it can have agreements and dialogue. At the same time, Russia should clearly understand the consequences of its actions.

"No one is allowed to blackmail the world. If there is a message that there will be a strike on the center of decision-making, the world's response should be as follows: if you strike Bankova, there will be a strike right where you are," the President said.

