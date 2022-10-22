China at UN Security Council: Civilian infrastructure of Ukraine should not be subject to shelling

China stresses necessity of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine under shelling.

This was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday by Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN Geng Shuang, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

The Chinese diplomat said that "the parties should facilitate the evacuation of the population and provide humanitarian assistance". Critical infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants, energy pipelines and bridges, is of great importance for public security and social stability and should not be the target of military attacks, Geng Shuang emphasized.

According to him, China "empathizes with the Ukrainian people who are facing difficulties".

With winter approaching, millions of people, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children, need humanitarian assistance to maintain their basic livelihoods, Geng Shuang added.

China calls on the international community to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, the diplomat said.

"As a responsible country, China will play a constructive role in promoting peace talks and make a significant contribution to alleviating the humanitarian crisis," Geng Shuang said.