Ukrainian warriors shot down second Russian Ka-52 helicopter on October 22 - Air Forces

Air Force anti-aircraft units shot down second Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" during a day.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by AFU Air Forces.

"On October 22, at about 16:00, the anti-aircraft missile unit of the air command "Center" in the southern direction destroyed another Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 today," the statement said.

As Censor.NЕТ reported earlier, on October 22, at about 12:00 on Saturday, in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Odesa Air Command "South" shot down the occupiers' Ka-52 attack helicopter.

Read more: Russian helicopter tried to attack positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson, but was destroyed, - OC "South"