Ukrainian warriors shot down second Russian Ka-52 helicopter on October 22 - Air Forces
Air Force anti-aircraft units shot down second Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" during a day.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by AFU Air Forces.
"On October 22, at about 16:00, the anti-aircraft missile unit of the air command "Center" in the southern direction destroyed another Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 today," the statement said.
As Censor.NЕТ reported earlier, on October 22, at about 12:00 on Saturday, in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Odesa Air Command "South" shot down the occupiers' Ka-52 attack helicopter.
