Russian Federation is trying to force Ukraine to invest more in infrastructure protection than in counteroffensive - ISW

The Russians are trying to weaken Ukraine’s will to fight and force the Ukrainian government to use additional resources to protect civilians and energy infrastructure, instead of directing them to a counteroffensive in the east and south.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia's campaign to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure is creating a humanitarian tragedy without significantly changing the situation on the battlefield, as power outages combined with winter weather and damage to homes will only increase civilian suffering.

Russian justifications for such strikes are becoming less and less convincing. Vasyl Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN, said on October 22 that Russian drones hit civilian objects in Ukraine only because Ukrainian defensive fire forces the drones to change course, which, as ISW notes, is strange.

