Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks by occupiers in areas of 8 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Mariinka, Soledar, Ozarianivka, Odradivka in the Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the two hundred and forty-second day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Ivanhhrad, Mariinka, Soledar, Ozarianivka, Odradivka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Last day, the Russian occupiers again resorted to massive shelling of critical infrastructure and civilian housing, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of war. More than half of the cruise missiles and attack UAVs were shot down by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In total, over the past day, the invaders launched 32 missiles and 25 air strikes, carried out more than 80 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Energy and critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions were hit by enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Seversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Gudove and Khodyna of the Chernihiv region and Seredyna Buda, Vovkivka, and Yunakivka of the Sumy region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazne, Kotliarivka, Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, Zarichne and Terny in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesele, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Soledar and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Novobakhmutivka, Neskuchne in Donetsk region, and Dorozhnianka and Orihiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy shelled the military and civilian infrastructure of more than 20 settlements near the contact line. Among them are Bezimenne, Bilohirka, Davydiv Brid, Novohrihorivka, Novoukrainka, Partizanske, Pravdyne and Chervona Dolyna.

According to detailed information, the destruction of enemy personnel and equipment in the previous days has been confirmed:

in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, as a result of the destruction of the location of the invaders, 6 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and up to 150 servicemen were injured;

in the Zaporizhzhia region, 5 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and about 100 servicemen were wounded. Information about the dead occupiers is being clarified.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 17 strikes during the past day. It has been confirmed that 15 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as two positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down one Ka-52 helicopter and 3 Orlan UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, military personnel of the missile forces and artillery hit three control points, six areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot, and five other important enemy facilities, including one radar station.