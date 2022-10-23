At night, 16 enemy kamikaze drones were shot down, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 23, the enemy already "traditionally" attacked the south of the country with kamikaze attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, eleven enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Command "South" of the Air Force in the Mykolaiv region, and three more "Shahed-136" were shot down by other units of the Southern Defense Forces of the country.

"Two more barrage munitions, which managed to break through from the southern direction, were destroyed by anti-aircraft guns of the Air Command "East" and Air Command "Center" in the east and north of Ukraine," the message says.

