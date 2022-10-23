Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 67,470 people, 245 helicopters, 2,584 tanks, 1,667 artillery systems, 5,284 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 23, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 67,470 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 23.10 are approximately:
- personnel - about 67,470 (+400) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 2584 (+5) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 5284 (+18) units,
- artillery systems - 1667 (+14) units,
- MLRS - 374 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment - 189 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 270 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 245 (+2) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1361 (+20),
- cruise missiles - 350 (+21),
- ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4039 (+18) units,
- special equipment - 148 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
