IRIS-T can cover airspace within radius of 40 km, this is not enough, more is needed - Air Force

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"The IRIS-T system just arrived and became operational just a few weeks ago. One of the tasks of ABM is to protect our skies. The results of combat work are quite good. The system showed that it is modern and new, capable of solving specific tasks. But we understand that the installation itself is one system, and there is not much ammunition for it. The Armed Forces thinned out the ranks of air targets (occupiers. - ed.) a little with this system," he explained.

Ignat noted that in the conditions of massive air attacks, Ukraine needs other systems as well as missiles for them.

"Yesterday, October 22, 37 cruise missiles flew over Ukraine, and 10 kamikaze drones were shot down. It can run out, so the government is asking Germany to increase both the production and supply of these missiles to Ukraine. What targets have been shot down by this system so far management is silent. But they shot down different targets. We'll let you know later. The partners know about it, how it works, the goals are lost. The problem is that this is only one system that can block the airspace within a radius of 40 km. This is not enough for us, we need more," the Air Force spokesman added.

According to him, the IRIS-T system is the newest system in the world, and with such modernization, as it came to Ukraine, in fact, in one copy.

"It has a powerful radar, powerful missiles, works in automatic mode, reduces the human factor of making mistakes. And it is simply a powerful complex that sees better and shoots more accurately. That's all. If you compare, for example, with the S-300, it knocks down more, I think, at least twice. Currently, there is no such information. We will make it public later," Ihnat said.

