At night, Ruscists shelled various sections of front from Avdiivka to Lyman, - Donetsk RMA

Russian invaders continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at night, the Russian occupiers shelled various sections of the front from Avdiivka to Lyman.

"On the Donetsk side, Avdiivka was the most affected - during the night, the Russians shelled the city 6 times with artillery and MLRS. Information about the victims has not been received so far, we are establishing the extent of the destruction.



In the Horlivka direction, the Bakhmut, Soledar, and Torets districts came under fire. Bakhmut was shelled at dawn - the Russians hit an entertainment establishment, and a private house was also damaged. In the Soledar , 3 houses were damaged in Paraskoviivka - no victims. In the Toretsk district, the Russians fired at Kurdiumivka - at least 1 person was killed, 2 houses were damaged," the message reads.

At the same time, massive shelling of the Limansk community continues in the Lysychansk direction - mainly Torske and Zarichne are under fire, and there were also two airstrikes along the Lyman. One person died.

