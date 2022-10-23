Six communities of Sumy region were shelled with mortars, rocket and barrel artillery, - SBS

The enemy inflicted fire damage with the use of mortars, rocket and barrel artillery on the communities of Sumy Oblast.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Service.

"6 communities came under enemy fire. As a result of shelling in one of the settlements, a school, a kindergarten, a village council, a water tower, a monument, broken streets and towns, 2 residential buildings, and a power line were damaged," the message says.

As a result of the shelling, a 68-year-old local resident received shrapnel wounds. The woman was taken to the hospital.

It is reported that the shelling was conducted from the side of the settlements: Hrudska, Nekyslytsia, Tyotkino, Anatoliivka, Nikolayevo-Daryno, and Sverdlikovo.

