Yesterday, marines destroyed Ka-52 helicopter, Msta-S howitzer, 2 "Hrads" guns and ammunition cache, - Navy

On October 22, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Marines destroyed 4 personnel and a Ka-52 helicopter yesterday. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S", 2 rocket salvo systems "Hrad" and a warehouse with ammunition. The final losses of the enemy are specified.

See more: Last day, marines destroyed dozens of rockets, 4 guns, mortar and 2 caches with ammunition, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS