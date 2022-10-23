Residents of occupied territories began to get rid of rubles en masse, - Fedorov

In the occupied Melitopol, the Russians created a "ruble patrol" to promote the spread of the invaders’ currency. However, sellers in stores and markets continue to prefer the hryvnia

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians in the occupied territories artificially inflated the exchange rate of their currency, which no one in the world needs. But now everyone understands that the de-occupation of the Kherson region, and after it the Melitopol region, is inevitable.

So the course changed dramatically. In Kherson, they already give 5 rubles for a hryvnia, and gas stations refused to accept Russian money at all," the report says.

According to the mayor of Melitopol, during the occupation, the ruble never became a currency. In the markets and shops, sellers preferred the hryvnia.

"People are in a hurry to get rid of their rubles, but they are saving their hryvnias. Because they believe that de-occupation is near," Fedorov said.

