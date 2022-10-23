Ukrainian military shot down 273 Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones - Air Force

Since September 13, the Ukrainian military has shot down 273 Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones. However, Russia also uses other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Yurii Ihnat, the Spokesman of the Air Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this at a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As of today, since the first use of a kamikaze drone - in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on September 13, as of today, we have already shot down 273 Shahedi-136s," Ihnat said.

In addition to the Shahed-136, Russia also uses another modification of the UAV - the Shahed-131. This is a smaller model with a small warhead. However, kamikaze drones remain a high-precision weapon that flies precisely and can hit a critical point, resulting in a large amount of damage.

See more: Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and surrounding settlements with kamikaze drones, - Starukh. PHOTOS

Also, our military shot down 4 more Mohajer-6 attack drones. One of them survived and is currently being studied by specialists.

"Since the beginning of the war, more than a thousand enemy unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down," Ihnat noted.