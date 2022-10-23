White House is discussing with Musk activation of Starlink in Iran, - CNN

The White House is negotiating with Elon Musk about the possibility of creating the Starlink satellite Internet service of the SpaceX company on the territory of Iran.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to CNN by several officials familiar with the progress of the negotiations.

It is noted that the Biden administration is looking for ways to support the Iranian protest movement that arose after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The White House is looking at Starlink's compact, easy-to-use technology as a potential solution to countering the Iranian regime's efforts to restrict Internet access and activist communications.

