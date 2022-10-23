Temporarily occupied Enerhodar is on verge of humanitarian disaster, - Orlov

In Enerhodar, the infrastructure and power grids are being destroyed due to constant shelling. The beginning of the heating season is a big question.

Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov said this on the air of the national news telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Enerhodar is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster, because shelling destroys civilian infrastructure and power grids. The city has been without gas for half a year, there are constant interruptions with electricity, drainage and water supply. The big question is about the heating season, it is under big question," he said.

Enerhodar has a centralized heating system, which operates from TPP and Zaporizhzhia NPP. However, due to ongoing military operations, the TPP has not been operating since the spring. And the ZNPP is constantly in shutdown mode.

"There are currently no prospects for heating," Orlov said.

The mayor reported that nuclear plant workers are being forced to sign contracts with a fake management company created by Russia, nuclear workers' passes are being blocked, which may have negative consequences for the plant's operation.