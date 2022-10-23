17 ships and boats of Russian Federation are on combat duty in three seas - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine
As of October 23, Russia has 17 ships and boats on combat duty in the Black, Azov, and Mediterranean seas - the total salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles on them is 100 units.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Armed Forces Navy.
As of October 23:
- in the Black Sea there are 2 "Kalibr" SBCM carriers, the total salvo of which is 24 missiles, they act in the interests of launching missile strikes on Ukraine;
- in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 2 enemy ships and boats on combat duty;
- in the Mediterranean Sea, the enemy maintains a group of 13 ships, including 5 carriers of SBCM "Caliber" with a total salvo of 76 missiles."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password