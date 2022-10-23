Shoigu told Wallace about alleged possible provocations of Ukraine with "dirty bomb"

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country, Serhiy Shoigu, told his British colleague Ben Wallace about a possible provocation with a "dirty bomb" allegedly being prepared by Ukraine.

This is reported by the propaganda publication RIA Novosti, Censor.NET informs.

"Shoigu held telephone talks with the British Defense Minister Wallace, the situation in Ukraine was discussed. ... Shoigu expressed to his British colleague his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine using a "dirty bomb", - the message reads.

It will be recalled that earlier Shoigu held talks with Turkish and French colleagues. He also told them about possible provocations with "dirty bombs".