Hungary will ratify applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO by end of year, - Minister Gulyash

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO countries that have not yet ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to the alliance.

As Censor.NET reminds about this with a link to Politico.

The Government of Hungary supports the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO and has submitted the ratification documents to the National Assembly, Minister, Chief of Staff of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Gergely Gulyash told journalists.

According to him, Hungary will ratify the accession to NATO of the two Scandinavian countries no later than mid-December.

Read more: Hungary plans to abandon Russian gas by 2050, - minister said

When asked by a journalist whether NATO will become stronger after the accession of Finland and Sweden, Gulyash replied that he hopes so. He added that it was open to debate whether the expansion was in Hungary's national security interests, but said it was irrelevant now.

Recall that Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but met resistance from Turkey, which accused them of supporting groups it considers terrorist.