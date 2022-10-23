ENG
Zelenskyi (5481) IMF (318) Kristalina Georgieva (13)

Ukraine will do its best to transition to new IMF program as soon as possible, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Zelensky said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Had a conversation with the director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. He emphasized the importance of the coordination platform of donors of Ukraine.

Grateful for $1.3 billion in emergency aid. "Ukraine will do its utmost to pass the IMF monitoring program with dignity and move to the new one as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

