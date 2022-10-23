Russia should not use "dirty bomb" hoax as pretext for further escalation of war in Ukraine, - Wallace

Russian Defense Minister Serhii Shoigu, during a conversation with his British colleague Ben Wallace on October 23, claimed that Ukraine is planning actions with the help of Western countries, including Great Britain, to escalate the war.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

"The Minister of Defense (Wallace. - Ed.) denied these statements and warned that such accusations should not be used as a pretext for further escalation. The Minister of Defense also confirmed the support of Great Britain and the wider international community for Ukraine and the desire to de-escalate this conflict", - it is said in publications

It is emphasized that Ukraine and Russia should seek a solution, and Great Britain is ready to help them.

We will remind, on October 23, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu held a series of negotiations with colleagues from other countries. In particular, he told his British colleague Ben Wallace about a possible provocation with a "dirty bomb" allegedly being prepared by Ukraine.