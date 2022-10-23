Russian mobilized soldiers have problems with provision. Soldiers do not have military footwear in Kherson direction - General Staff

General Staff of AFU released information on situation with Russian mobilizers.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU General Staff official Facebook.

The report states: "Russian military command has problems with material support of mobilized citizens. Thus, in the Kherson direction, the mobilized Russian servicemen are poorly equipped, most of them do not have military shoes and other elements of uniform and equipment.

It is known that the mobilized personnel of the Russian occupation troops are sent to the war based on the operational situation. The command does not pay attention to their level of preparation. Thus, the Russian military leadership is trying to hold the front line. Due to the poor organization of interaction, there are numerous cases of so-called "friendly fire" between enemy units."

