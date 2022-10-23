Zelenskyi: The only person who can use nuclear weapons in Europe is Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that only one person could use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe and he had ordered Defense Minister Shoygu to call his colleagues.

"When today the Russian Defense Minister arranges a telephone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called dirty nuclear bomb, everyone understands everything perfectly well. They understand who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war," he said in his Sunday video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Wherever Russia has brought death and degradation, we are returning normal life. This is exactly about Ukrainians. Wherever Ukraine is, life is never destroyed. But wherever Russia comes, it leaves mass graves, torture chambers, destroyed cities and villages, mined land, destroyed infrastructure and natural disasters," he said.

"And if someone can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, it is only one entity - and this person just ordered Comrade Shoygu to call somewhere," Zelenskyi said.

"I think that now the world should react as tough as possible. If Russia has prepared another increase in rates and another escalation step, it must see now, preventively and before any new "dirt" of its own, that the world will not swallow it" noted the President.

