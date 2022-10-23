Ukrainian underground storage facilities have enough gas for this heating season, - Shmyhal

Currently, there are about 14.2 billion cubic meters of blue fuel in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. This is absolutely enough to get through this winter stably.

It was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Despite the shelling, the heating season has started in Ukraine. The heating supplies have already been launched in most cities. Now we have about 14.2 billion cubic meters of gas in the reservoirs, and this is absolutely enough to get through this winter stably," the Prime Minister noted.

He reminded that the shelling of energy facilities of Ukraine by Russian troops had been going on for the second week, but the enemy failed to disable our energy system.

"Power engineers work 24/7. Temporary power outages are possible in some regions to accelerate repair works. We continue to save electricity," added Shmyhal.