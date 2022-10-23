During Russian occupation of Kyiv region, 147 civilians were illegally deported: 43 of them are in captivity, fate of 89 people is unknown

During occupation of Kyiv region, the invaders illegally transported 147 local residents to Belarus and Russia.

This was stated by the Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"According to the official data solely, during the occupation of the Kyiv region, the invaders illegally took 147 peaceful Ukrainians to the territory of Belarus and the Russian Federation. 43 civilians of the region are in captivity. Another 89 people were taken away and their fate is still unknown," he noted.

The Head of the OVA stressed that the deportation and abduction of people is another crime of the Russian invaders against the civilian population of Ukraine, which the whole world should know about.

"I talked to a journalist of the project "To Find Your Ones" with Kateryna Osadcha" of 1+1 TV channel. The project helps to find people who were forcibly deported by the occupiers. I am sure that recording and publicizing these stories will help bring Ukrainians home and tell the world about the barbarism and inhumanity of the terrorist country," Kuleba added.