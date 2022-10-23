Spreading this wave of disinformation about a "dirty bomb", Russia is looking for an excuse for a false flag operation - Kuleba held talks with Blinken

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba discussed Russian disinformation about a "dirty bomb" with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated about it in Twitter.

"A conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. We agreed: by dispersing the wave of disinformation about the "dirty bomb", Russia may be looking for a pretext for a false flag operation. We discussed practical steps to strengthen air defense. The Secretary of State assured that the United States is making every effort to do so," the Minister said.

