Now is definitely not time for bright shop windows and signs, - Zelenskyi urged local authorities to save electricity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that all regions that were targeted by Russian terrorist attack yesterday had restored technical capability of electricity supply.

"In many places and districts we have to apply stabilization shutdown schedules. It is much longer and more difficult to restore the facilities destroyed by terrorists' strikes, but we will ensure this over time. Over time, but it is also necessary to pass through," the President said in Sunday video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

He again asked to limit the use of energy-consuming equipment.

Zelenskyi also appealed to mayors and heads of hromadas so that "at this time energy is not wasted".

"Now is definitely not the time for bright shop windows and signs. We must be very careful about energy consumption in public space!" he said.

