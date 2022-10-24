ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4743 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 025 7
Armed Forces HQ (3661) losses (1938)

4 howitzers and 2 MLRS "Uragan" along with calculations - AFU General Staff clarifies enemy losses for October 22

ураган

AFU General Staff released information on updated losses of Russian occupants.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by AFU General Staff in their official Facebook.

The report states: "According to updated information, the destruction of enemy personnel and equipment was confirmed on October 22 this year. In the area of Energodar, as a result of fire, 4 D-30 howitzers, 3 trucks with ammunition, up to 50 enemy servicemen were destroyed, about 40 more were wounded. At one of the directions, 2 units of the enemy's MLRS "Uragan" together with combat calculations were destroyed".

Read more: Russian mobilized soldiers have problems with provision. Soldiers do not have military footwear in Kherson direction - General Staff

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 