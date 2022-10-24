ENG
In southern direction, AFU destroyed 7 occupiers and Russian radar station "Zoopark-1", - OC "South"

The AFU destroyed the Russian radar station "Zoopark-1" in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

"Confirmation was received that the so-called second, or more precisely, the long army of the world has again decreased by 7 units. Also, our fighters shortened the age of the radar station "Zoopark-1" in the Kherson region," the message reads.

Units of the missile and artillery troops of the Defense Forces fire 130 missions per day.

It is noted that during the day, the enemy attacked our positions and the settlements of the Berislav district were liberated on October 6 times.

