Foreign ministers of France, Great Britain, and United States issued joint statement after conversation with Shoygu: We reject Russia’s blatantly false claims that Ukraine is preparing to use "dirty bomb"

The foreign ministers of France, Great Britain, and the United States published a joint statement in which they once again confirmed their continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The defense ministers of each of our countries spoke with the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu at his request. Our countries have made it clear that we all reject Russia's blatantly false claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its territory. The world will consider any attempt to use this accusation as a pretext for escalation," the statement said.

