SSU published evidence of cooperation of "Motor Sich" president Bohuslaev with Russian Federation: "If Putin ends, then nationalists will end us.". AUDIO

The Security Service of Ukraine published audio recordings of telephone conversations of the president of JSC "Motor Sich", which confirm his cooperation with the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

As noted, even after the full-scale invasion of the aggressor, the official, who was previously repeatedly elected as a People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions", continued to supply engines and other spare parts for Russian attack helicopters. In doing so, he actually supported the enemy and helped him shell Ukrainian cities and villages.

"At the same time, he justified Russia's attack and expressed the hope that Putin would not stop the advance of his troops, reflected on "Nazis" in Ukraine, etc. The other day, SSU employees detained an official and one of the employees of the airline and announced their suspicions. The Security Service will make every effort to identify and prosecute others involved in illegal activities. Purification of Ukraine from traitors and collaborators continues!" - the message says.