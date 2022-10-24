Musk will not shut down Starlink in Ukraine, even if Pentagon refuses to provide funding

SpaceX would not shut down satellite Internet for Starlink terminals in Ukraine, even if the Pentagon refused to fund it.

This was informed on Twitter by Elon Musk, Censor.NET informs.

"Before the Pentagon sent a response, I told Mikhailo Fedorov that SpaceX would not shut down Starlink even if the US Department of Defense refused to provide funding," Musk said.

In his comments, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed his words.

"I am grateful to Elon Musk. Before all the discussions about financing, you confirmed to me that in any case, you will ensure the work of Starlinks in Ukraine. This was critically important for Ukraine. We are grateful to you," the minister wrote.

"You're welcome!" Musk answered him.

