By blowing up Kakhovka dam, Russia will delay AFU for two weeks, and occupied Crimea and nuclear power plant will remain without water, - Budanov

In the event that the Kakhovskaya Dam is blown up by Russian troops, the occupiers will only temporarily slow down the counteroffensive of the defenders of Ukraine, but the North Crimean Canal and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will not be able to function due to the water spill.

This was reported by the head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with UP, Censor.NET reports.

"It (the dam. - Ed.) is partially mined, that's true. Well, the stupidity of the Russians (willingness to commit such a terrorist attack. - Ed.) is very difficult to evaluate with some logic. I'll say this: blowing up this dam will definitely cause an environmental disaster, that's a fact. There are just other aspects. First: why do it - what will they lose and what will they gain? And second: you can partially blow up the dam, or you can completely. Well, to blow it up completely, such works have not been carried out.

Mining is carried out partially for partial destruction, if necessary. To destroy a structure of this level, tens of tons of explosives, correctly placed, are needed. You can't put KaMAZ somewhere nearby, it won't help." The Kherson Regional Council previously called on the international community to prevent the terrorist actions of the enemy, because by blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP, the Russians can destroy the North Crimean Canal and leave the Crimean Peninsula without water supply," he explained.

According to Budanov, Budanov, the Russian invaders will lose more than they will gain from blowing up the dam in the Kherson region.

"They will lose, even theoretically, the possibility of supplying water to the North Crimean Canal, to the Crimea, until we rebuild the dam, and that will take a very long time. It will be impossible to do. And the most interesting thing is that they will destroy the possibility of the existence of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because this object is inextricably linked with it. Well, of course, they will make it difficult for us to advance for a certain period of time. And this, by the way, is not a very long period, it will be somewhere around two weeks.

But they will be forced to retreat directly to Crimea. In other words, if you make complete destruction, then the scenario is as follows. Are they ready for it? I think not," added the head of the Defence Intelligence.

Read more: There are no shock groups, for offensive on Kyiv, it is necessary to redeploy troops for two weeks, - Budanov