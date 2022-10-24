Suspects in the murder of a volunteer of the voluntary formation of territorial community "Svoboda" Oleksiy Shcherbiny were sent to the pre-trial detention center without bail.

This was announced on Facebook by Andriy Illenko, the deputy head of Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

"The prosecutor's office qualified the actions of only one criminal under the article "intentional murder" - Viltsanyuk. The other two - Ignatenko and Kotyrla - are charged with ... hooliganism. Hooliganism! Three scumbags in a Lexus in broad daylight in Kyiv attacked a volunteer and then killed him, and that's not called complicity in murder with aggravating circumstances, and hooliganism.

Ignatenko. The eldest among the three. The other two are titushky-bodyguards. Three convictions. The episode with the kidnapping of a farmer, was solved due to the "expiration of the statute of limitations." 100% criminal. Neighbors testify that he was rude about the Ukrainian language and grimaced at the "Glory to Ukraine" greeting.

Kotirlo. Titushka. Went through the article on personal injuries. Smeared off.

Viltsanyuk. Titushka. Now he is on trial for fraud (he called pensioners and swindled money from them). This did not prevent him from obtaining permission for a carbine during martial law. In the fraud court, sports clubs associated with the OPFL entered for him. These are precisely those Titukhans of Medvedchuk and Kiwis who, according to the "special operation" plan, were supposed to "take power in Kiev in three days" together with Russian troops," he said.

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that Oleksiy Shcherbina, a volunteer of the "Svoboda" voluntary formation of territorial community, was killed in Kyiv.