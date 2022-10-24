Three more IRIS-T complexes will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible, - Sholtz

Germany will deliver three more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine as soon as possible, each of which can protect a large city.

This was announced by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

He noted that the Russian invasion on February 24 was a terrible point in history in general.

"We support your country politically, financially, economically, humanitarianly, as well as with weapons. Yes, we also talk about this at the economic conference... Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure show that everything must be done to rebuild and protect Ukrainian cities and villages, bridges, streets, and railways. That is why I am very happy that our anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, and now IRIS-T in Ukraine... This system can protect a big city. We will put three more such guns in Ukraine as soon as possible," said the Chancellor of Germany.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 90 settlements in Kherson region, - OC "South". VIDEO

He assured that Germany, together with its partners, will support Ukraine as much as necessary.

"This applies to wartime as well as reconstruction. You can rely on Germany, the EU, and other friends in the world," emphasized the Chancellor of Germany.