Russia deliberately continues to block work of "grain corridor", - Bratchuk

Ports of the Odesa region have significantly reduced their operating capacity due to the Russian Federation. Yesterday, October 23, the ports worked 30% less than planned due to shelling

This was announced by the spokesman of the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"The "grain corridor" continues its work, despite the fact that Russia is trying to influence the work of this grain initiative and taking into account the massive missile strikes. In recent days, the ports worked 30% less than the volumes they had planned. However, the day before the ships still left from our ports and go to Africa, Asia and Europe," Bratchuk said.

