In half hour, two Ka-52 attack helicopters of Air Force were shot down in Kherson region

Two Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down in the Kherson region this afternoon.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"On October 24, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., two Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down by units of the Odesa and Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades of the "South" Air Command of the Air Force in the Berislav district of the Kherson region," the message reads.

