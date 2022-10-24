NABU and SAPO informed head of Accounting Chamber, Patskan, about suspicion of illegally receiving compensation for housing rent

The National Anti-corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office informed the former People’s Deputy, head of the Accounting Chamber Valery Patskan of suspicion of illegally receiving compensation for renting an apartment in Kyiv in 2017-2018.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press services of the authorities.

"On October 24, 2022, on the instructions of the deputy prosecutor general - the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor reported the suspicion of illegal receipt of 117,000 hryvnias in compensation for renting housing in the capital to a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 8th convocation, who currently holds a leadership position in the Accounting Chamber," informs SAPO.

The message itself does not specify the name of the suspect, however, according to LIGA.NET's interlocutor in the law enforcement agencies, it is about Valery Patskan, the head of the Accounting Chamber.

According to the investigation, at that time the people's deputy from September 2017 to March 2018 received compensation for renting housing, despite having his own apartment in the capital. As a result, the deputy illegally received more than UAH 117,000 from the state budget. He is accused of committing the crime provided for in Part 1 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power that caused significant damage). The head of the Accounting Chamber faces up to three years in prison.

