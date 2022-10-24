Court arrested Dzyuba, head of foreign economic activity department of Motor Sich, for two months

The Shevchenkivsky Court of Kyiv sent Oleh Dzuba, the head of the department of foreign economic activity of the Motor Sich company, under arrest for two months, who is suspected, together with the company’s president Viacheslav Bohuslaev, of collaborationism and aiding Russia.

Journalists were not allowed to the meeting, only to the announcement of the decision. Dzuba refused to comment on the case.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the chairman of the board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich", Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, was detained by security forces and is being escorted to Kyiv.

The SSU reported that Boguslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

Later, the SSU published evidence of the cooperation of Motor Sichi president Bohuslaev with the Russian Federation.

