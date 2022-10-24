Russian presence in Syria has been significantly reduced thanks to Armed Forces, which are beating occupiers, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Russia is forced to withdraw its contingents even from other regions, as Ukrainian defenders beat the invaders on their land.

He stated this in an address to the participants of the Haaretz Democracy Summit, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia loses to us in a real confrontation on the battlefield. Putin's army does not know how to fight. We beat it on our soil so that it is forced to withdraw its contingents even from other regions that it tried to destabilize. Please note: the Russian presence in Syria is significantly decreased thanks to our defenders, who beat the occupiers," the head of state noted.

"For eight months of full-scale war, Russia has used almost 4,500 missiles against us. And their stockpile of missiles is dwindling. That is why Russia went looking for available weapons in other countries to continue terror. They found it in Iran," Zelensky added.

