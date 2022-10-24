In two weeks, Russia used powerful stockpile of missiles and switched to kamikaze drones, - Air Force

There is a shortage of missiles in the Russian Federation, but currently there are still missiles, now the enemy is focusing on kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the public relations service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The deficit is already observed. But currently, they are still launching rocket attacks at us with an interval of about a week. Let me remind you, the first time it was 84 rockets, then - 28... So in two weeks, the enemy used a fairly powerful stockpile of missile weapons. Besides In addition, we see threatening information from Iran that surface-to-surface missiles may be provided to the enemy. This is another challenge, another threat, and we are preparing for it," he said.

When asked why the Russian Federation did not so actively use its missile potential until October 10, the spokesman suggested that the enemy was stockpiling missiles on ships and submarines, as well as Kh-101 air-launched missiles.

The enemy is now actively using kamikaze drones, and "every day we shoot down 10-15 or even more such UAVs," he emphasized.