During day, Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near 7 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 24

The message states: "The two hundred and forty-third day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, improve the tactical position, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

During the current day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Mariinka and Pervomaiske settlements. Thanks to successful actions, our troops pushed the enemy out of the settlements of Karmazynivka, Miasozharivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Novosadove in the Donetsk region.

According to available information, the Russian Federation continues the training of a part of the mobilized persons at the combined military training grounds and in the training units of specialists of certain specialties. During the implementation of the mentioned training activities, the enemy has significant problems due to the shortage of officer and sergeant positions in the instructor-teaching staff of training units (training grounds, training centers). This is caused by the death of most of such specialists during hostilities, as well as due to the excessive number of those mobilized. There are quite a few cases of the appointment of rank-and-file members who have just signed a contract and have at least some combat experience to similar positions.

The command of the Russian occupying forces is trying to raise the level of morale and psychological state of servicemen by sending ministers of the Russian Orthodox Church from the Samara region to combat units on the territory of Ukraine. But most of them refuse to travel to the war zone due to the danger and lack of protective equipment.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. During the current day, the enemy launched missile and air strikes on the infrastructure and homes of the civilian population, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

In general, during the current day, the occupiers launched three rocket and seven air strikes, carried out three attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Objects of civil infrastructure in Kupiansk of Kharkiv region, Vuhledar and Soledar of Donetsk region, and the city of Mykolaiv were hit by enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The threat of missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains. In particular, Iranian-made strike UAVs.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Krasne, Ohirtseve, Staritsa and Chuhunivka settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Kyslivka, Kamianka, Dronivka, Zarichne, Nadia, and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Verkhnokamianske, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Berdychi, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Mariinka, and Pervomaiske;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Mykilske, Olhivske, Pavlivka and Shevchenko.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired, in particular, in the areas of Kvitneve, Blahodatne, Bilohirka, Pravdyn, Partyzanske, Davydiv Brod and Tryfonivka.

In order to slow down the counteroffensive of our units, the occupiers continue to mine bridges and crossings on the retreat routes in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

In order to replenish current losses, the Russian occupying forces continue to actively recruit prisoners both on the territory of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, most of the criminals were released from the correctional colony No. 90 in the city of Kherson, after the so-called talks with representatives of the federal security service of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the occupiers continue to evacuate the wounded to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made seventeen strikes. It was confirmed that thirteen areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy and four positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. In addition, air defense units shot down two helicopters in different directions.

During the current day, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit four control points, ten areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, six ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile complex, an area of ​​artillery firing positions and three other important enemy objects.