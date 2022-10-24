It is very likely that Russia buys drones and missiles from Iran in exchange for supporting nuclear program, - Zelensky

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has fired about 4,500 missiles at Ukraine and plans to purchase even more missiles and drones from Iran, probably in exchange for helping Iran’s nuclear program.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during an online address to the participants of the Haaretz Democracy Summit, Censor.NET reports

"During the eight months of the full-scale war, Russia used almost 4,500 missiles against us. And their stockpile of missiles is dwindling. That's why Russia went looking for available weapons in other countries to continue terror. They found it in Iran," the head of state said.

He informed that according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 Shaheds from Iran, a type of Iranian terrorist weapon, as well as missiles and other drones.

Also, according to him, Iranian instructors came to teach Russians how to use drones.

"I have a question for you: what do you think, and what is Russia paying Iran for this? Is Iran just interested in money? Probably not money at all, but Russian assistance to the Iranian nuclear program. Probably, this is the meaning of their alliance," Zelenskyy emphasized , addressing the people of Israel.